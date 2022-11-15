This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Lowrys Ole Fashioned Christmas Parade. The parade will take place Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Town of Lowrys in northern Chester County. William Stephenson, with help from Nancy Stewart, came up with the idea for the parade more than forty years ago. They hoped to keep horses prominently displayed in a local parade and to keep our agricultural heritage alive by showcasing a variety of tractors and farm implements. Over the years, spectators have enjoyed seeing horses and riders in Christmas regalia, tractors adorned with wreaths and bows, and some uniquely decorated floats. If you are planning to enter a float, the secret is to creatively use items on hand to create a homemade look. Favorite themes include the celebration of the birth of baby Jesus, home for the holidays, traditional rural images, and Christmas movies.
To mark this special anniversary, please look for William Stephenson and Nancy Stewart near the beginning of the parade and let them know how much you appreciate them for following through with their wonderful idea so many years ago. As a throwback to the early parades, we will have Savannah Caston and Madysen Baker on horseback carrying flags at the beginning of the parade. Mr. Fred Castles, who has faithfully participated in the parade all these years, will ring the bell that let’s everyone know the parade has begun. Mr. Stephenson, Mrs. Stewart, and members of their families will follow, and don’t forget to save room for some delicious chocolate milk from Stephenson’s Dairy as they make their way along the route. Based on early registration, we anticipate a nice variety of horses, tractors, and floats to commemorate this special parade.
As another way to celebrate, Nancy Stewart is kindly providing a selfie photo booth beside Brown’s Antiques located near the center of Lowrys. This is a great opportunity for friends and family members to take free photos together. Travis Brown, a native of Lowrys, is designing a special shirt. He has designed shirts in the past that capture the true meaning of Christmas and will provide further details as to how to order a commemorative shirt prior to the parade.
Since its inception in 1982, an important aspect of the parade has been a focus on simple family fun. Mr. Stephenson knew the joy a parade could bring as a lead-in to a favorite and meaningful holiday. He also wanted it to be free from the trappings of the buying and selling that go on at many holiday events. Therefore, vending is limited to non-profits within the town limits of Lowrys, and vendors must have a permit from the town displayed. North Chester Volunteer Fire Department members work hard to keep North Chester safe. They are on site the day of the parade to provide care as needed. They will be selling food to help with their fundraising. Lowrys Baptist Church will be serving baked goods, water, coffee, and hot chocolate for a donation.
For more detailed parade information, please go to townoflowrys.org. Under the parade tab, you will find rules for parade participants and spectators, parking information, and online registration. Reviewing these rules with family and friends will help make the parade a success. Please feel free to share photos from Lowrys Christmas parades of yesteryear with us. Contact information may be found on the website.
A special thanks goes to North Chester Volunteer Fire Department, Chester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Chester Rescue Squad for their tremendous help with making the parade a safe and organized event for all involved.