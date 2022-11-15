Lowrys Christmas

Mr. Fred Castles on his tractor is a familiar sight at the Lowrys Christmas Parade.

 File Photo

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Lowrys Ole Fashioned Christmas Parade. The parade will take place Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Town of Lowrys in northern Chester County. William Stephenson, with help from Nancy Stewart, came up with the idea for the parade more than forty years ago. They hoped to keep horses prominently displayed in a local parade and to keep our agricultural heritage alive by showcasing a variety of tractors and farm implements. Over the years, spectators have enjoyed seeing horses and riders in Christmas regalia, tractors adorned with wreaths and bows, and some uniquely decorated floats. If you are planning to enter a float, the secret is to creatively use items on hand to create a homemade look. Favorite themes include the celebration of the birth of baby Jesus, home for the holidays, traditional rural images, and Christmas movies.

To mark this special anniversary, please look for William Stephenson and Nancy Stewart near the beginning of the parade and let them know how much you appreciate them for following through with their wonderful idea so many years ago. As a throwback to the early parades, we will have Savannah Caston and Madysen Baker on horseback carrying flags at the beginning of the parade. Mr. Fred Castles, who has faithfully participated in the parade all these years, will ring the bell that let’s everyone know the parade has begun. Mr. Stephenson, Mrs. Stewart, and members of their families will follow, and don’t forget to save room for some delicious chocolate milk from Stephenson’s Dairy as they make their way along the route. Based on early registration, we anticipate a nice variety of horses, tractors, and floats to commemorate this special parade.

Trending Videos