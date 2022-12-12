Part 2 of 2
Luck Companies, the parent company of Luck Stone is submitting a pack of new rezoning applications. The requests for rezoning (and down-zoning) are on the agenda for the Dec. 20 meeting of the Chester County Planning Commission.
Luck previously submitted and then subsequently withdrew, some applications for rezoning in 2019 centered around the same parcels of land. (See the first part of this story in the Dec. 7, 2022 issue of The News & Reporter).
The new applications expand on the previous rezoning requests. Some of the modification to the plan was in response to the feedback received by the community during the previous rezoning application process.
‘We listened, we learned,’ proclaims the supporting documents that will be filed along with the rezoning and special exception applications (to allow the operation of the rock quarry).
‘Our previous rezoning process and community involvement over the past two years has supported our understanding of what is critically important to Chester County…Using what we learned from the community and the 2022-2030 Chester County Comprehensive Plan, Luck Companies re-imagined the positive impact that an economic development project can have on the Chester County community. Local feedback and input from residents and community representatives alike helped to reformat a plan for the property that Luck purchased off Hwy. 9…’
It could be said the landscape of development in general has changed in Chester County. Luck Greenfield Development Director Ben Thompson explained how Luck has changed their approach to community involvement in light of this.
“Previously while we put public ads in the paper for open houses and things like that, we kept our direct mailers and speaking to people one-on-one, we kept that pretty local in our previous application. We have had two years to live in the community more and learn more about it. This time, we have made it more of a whole-county conversation instead of just local to the site. There are sub-communities within those communities where we have heard more support. Because we have been here in the community a while (and participated in various activities) we have heard from a lot more groups and been able to participate with them, and we have seen a lot of opportunities to engage, opportunities that had nothing to do with our application,” Thompson said.
“Those opportunities have also provided us the chance to show who we are in a greater context. The disparaging, skeptical comment you might hear sometimes is ‘you’re just (participating in a festival, providing lunch for a community cleanup or saying thank you to teachers with a special meal — all things Luck has done in the community) doing that to get something’ but we are able to point to other communities where we’ve done similar things,” Thompson said.
This time, Luck has no plans for community information meetings as they did in the past, mainly because they felt those meetings devolved into hearing from the naysayers and not just imparting information to the community or answering questions that citizens had.
“As far as the informational meetings, we went over and above what you might typically see, which is not unusual for this company,” Thompson said, “We have about six of those meetings. What we found at the tail end of those is that for the first one or two meetings, we had 30% of the people who showed up because they didn’t have anything to do and wanted to learn about the company. We had about 30% who showed up who had some questions or had something specific that they were trying to figure out should be a concern or not. They came in, asked questions, met our company representatives, some went on visits (to other Luck Stone sites)…what persisted was the opposition folks show up who already had their minds set,” Thompson said.
“This time we have been more targeted in our conversations, and reached out and spoken to this group and that group, providing information more from an organizational standpoint. But our name is still out there, our phone number is still out there, our websites and email addresses. We have a website specific to our Chester project,” he said. That website is https://www.luckcompanies.com/gf-site/chester-sc.
Luck has also changed their plan so as to answer the concerns of the community and the residents near the project.
Luck has voluntarily built in some conditions and proffers to the application that they are holding themselves to and must meet as part of the application (through the life of the site).
According to the plan, ‘the conditions and proffers are a voluntary measure by Luck Companies to try and provide an additional sense of comfort for the community and control for the county as our site is developed…’
Thompson elaborated, “Speaking to those concerns is more than us just standing and talking. With this new application, we have documented (our conditions) they are a legal obligation; we have included these attached to our application. If you run afoul of any of these statements, commitments, the county has the authority to pull our right to use the property, and we would be walking away from a very hefty investment.
“That’s pretty clearly denoted in the conditions. And there is a condition or proffer that falls into each one of the major categories of concern,” Thompson points out.
For example, the state sets a certain energy level of the power of a blasting activity — that amount is half of what the activity could actually cause — Luck’s operating procedure is half of the state level.
“That is tracked by seismograph; if you exceed the state’s level you just get shut down — that’s not even a county-level conversation, you are shut down at the federal level,” Thompson said.
Luck has committed to offer pre-blast survey, so if a home or business owner is within a half mile of the site, Luck will conduct a whole-house survey at no cost to the homeowner before any blasting activity takes place.
“We view that as much as protection for us as for the homeowner or property owner,” Thompson said.
For the issue of noise, the state specifies that noise from the mining operations other than blasting will not exceed 80 DBa (equivalent to the sound of a telephone dial tone) for more than five minutes.
These proffers and conditions are over and above what an economic development project normally agrees to, but Thompson says in more developed areas of the country, similar conditions are a pretty standard practice.
The public can see the extensive list of conditions Luck has agreed to in the Updated Site Plan and Application Summary for at https://www.luckcompanies.com/state/south-carolina.
Thompson would like residents to sere the enhanced Luck plan as more than just a “plan for a quarry”. He points out that Luck Companies has three components: Luck Stone, Luck Real Estate Ventures and their investment in educational opportunities. This project includes all three aspects of the company.
“I think everyone focuses on the quarry, so the majority of our language, the majority of our education efforts and the majority of the regulations attached to this project are about that. But we try to communicate to people while there is a lot of conversation about quarries, a lot of language about quarries and a lot of oversight connected with quarries, we are a company that’s got three businesses; we are proposing to bring all three businesses to this county…we try to get people to recognize there is a larger vision, a collection of opportunities here and from that, is the platform to support not just our growth, but county growth in general,” Thompson said.