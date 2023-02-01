The C.H and Anna E. Lutz Foundation was established in 1995 after the deaths of Mr. and Mrs. Lutz for the purpose of funding community needs and enriching the community.
On Jan. 9, the Lutz Foundation awarded a grant to Christian Ministries of the Carolinas for development of Alpha courses in this area and surrounding areas.
The Alpha course is a series of free introductory sessions on the basics of the Christian faith and provides individuals, churches, schools and prisons, a simple tool to explore life and faith. At absolutely no charge for resources and training, Alpha SC empowers, trains and strengthens local church communities, as well as gives individuals the opportunity to share and grow their faith.
Over the next six months, this grant will provide financial support to provide youth leader workshops, assist new churches in offering Alpha, encourage college campus courses and establish Alpha in correctional institutions.
Christian Ministries of the Carolinas/Alpha South Carolina is extremely grateful to the Lutz Foundation for their generous support. For further information on the Alpha course, please contact Margaret Cotton at margaretcotton@alphausa.org, or 843-729-1676.