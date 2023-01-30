Medical device

The Lutz Foundation awarded USC Union a grant to purchase an Alaris System combo that consists of the central core, pump module, and syringe module.

The Lutz Foundation (501-C3) was established in 1995 with the purpose of endowing a foundation that would help to fund many community needs. With their help, USC Union’s nursing department can purchase items to enhance instruction and education.

Due to a partnership with USC Aiken’s School of Nursing program, USC Union was able to begin offering a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in Union. In the fall of 2019, the campus welcomed their first cohort of pre-nursing students. The pre-nursing students complete prerequisite general education courses at USC Union, and then only 16 nursing students are accepted during each admission cycle into the School of Nursing.

