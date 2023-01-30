The Lutz Foundation (501-C3) was established in 1995 with the purpose of endowing a foundation that would help to fund many community needs. With their help, USC Union’s nursing department can purchase items to enhance instruction and education.
Due to a partnership with USC Aiken’s School of Nursing program, USC Union was able to begin offering a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in Union. In the fall of 2019, the campus welcomed their first cohort of pre-nursing students. The pre-nursing students complete prerequisite general education courses at USC Union, and then only 16 nursing students are accepted during each admission cycle into the School of Nursing.
The nursing students’ study in USC Union’s state of the art simulation and skills labs that are complete with low and high-fidelity mannequins for a real-world simulation. The need for various equipment will always be a continuous need to help our students succeed in the classroom and out in the field. The Lutz Foundation awarded USC Union a grant to purchase an Alaris System combo that consists of the central core, pump module, and syringe module. The Alaris 8015 PC Point-of-Care Unit (PCU) is the central core component of the popular Alaris System from CareFusion. It provides a common user interface for programming the various infusion and monitoring modules, which aids in reducing the complexity at the point of care. The Alaris 8015 is intended for adult, pediatric and neonatal care in the hospital and healthcare facility. The Alaris 8100 Pump module is designed for the delivery of fluids, medications, blood and blood products using continuous or intermittent delivery for adult, pediatric or neonatal patients. The Alaris 8110 is a syringe module designed to work with the Alaris PC unit and the Alaris System. The Alaris 8110 combines precision instrumentation with advanced software to help ensure the right dose rate. It is intended for the delivery of fluids, medications, blood and blood products using intermittent or continuous delivery. This syringe pump module uses a pressure sensing disc which shortens the time to alarm and reduces the delays upon infusion startup.
The grant also will allow the nursing department to purchase a Wound Simulation Kit. The kit is a full set of artificial and realistic wounds is perfect for first aid (First Responders), army, health and safety (Workplace and occupational safety and health, OHS, HSE), paramedic training, home care, nursing, bandaging and hospital care training. It consists of traumatic cuts and abrasions, different stage ulcers, and other type of wounds.
USC Aiken’s nursing program is approved by the South Carolina State Board of Nursing and is fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCCNE). For more information about USC Union’s nursing program, please contact Lynn Edwards at edwar342@mailbox.sc.edu.