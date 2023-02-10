Thanks to long-time community partners like The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation, youth living at the Children’s Attention Home experience a safe and welcoming atmosphere where they can learn and grow. That experience will now be further enhanced due to a generous grant of $25,000 from The Lutz Foundation.

Children in group homes often leave behind loved ones and most of their belongings, along with any sense of normalcy or routine. As these children lay the groundwork to heal and grow, a warm, inviting environment plays a critical role in their learning, comfort, and safety.

Trending Videos