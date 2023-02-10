Thanks to long-time community partners like The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation, youth living at the Children’s Attention Home experience a safe and welcoming atmosphere where they can learn and grow. That experience will now be further enhanced due to a generous grant of $25,000 from The Lutz Foundation.
Children in group homes often leave behind loved ones and most of their belongings, along with any sense of normalcy or routine. As these children lay the groundwork to heal and grow, a warm, inviting environment plays a critical role in their learning, comfort, and safety.
Creating this kind of space can only be established with help from the Home’s many community partners, including The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation.
“We are so thankful to have a supportive and encouraging community of organizations that truly desire to see our kids achieve their goals and dreams,” said Emily Parrish, executive director of the Children’s Attention Home.
“The Lutz Foundation is certainly a prime example of that.”
This year, the foundation is continuing their tradition of support by granting the Home $25,000 to remodel the bathrooms in Freeman Cottage. Plans include updated shower pans, tilework, bathtubs, fixtures, and other related repairs.
“From kitchen and dining hall redesigns to cottage makeovers, the Lutz Foundation continues to show their belief in our residents,” Parrish said.
“They’ve left their mark on a great deal of our campus and our children, and we are extremely grateful.”