Clemson University Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development uses a learn-by-doing approach to help youth gain the knowledge and skills to be responsible, productive and contributing members of society.
This mission is accomplished by creating safe and inclusive learning environments, the involvement of caring adults and utilizing the expertise and resources of Clemson University and the nationwide land-grant university system.
Chester County 4-H relies heavily on individual donors and community partners to provide the necessary funding to continue to provide impactful and educational clubs, school programs, day camps and projects for youth at free or low cost to participants.
Many Chester County 4-H programs would not be possible without the generosity of the C.H. and Anna Lutz Foundation. Chester 4-H has received a grant to support 2023 programs. This award provides financial support for the 4-H program, including educational summer 4-H day camps, leadership programs, school enrichment programs offered to local classrooms, a youth swine project and a 4-H STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) competition.
As a part of the 2023 grant award, Chester 4-H will continue offering the 4-H Chick Embryology program, the 4-H Butterfly Project and a spring planting program to local classrooms, free of charge.
Chick Embryology is a 25-day classroom project in which schools hatch chicken eggs in their classrooms.
The 4-H Butterfly Project is an 18-day project in which students discover the magic of metamorphosis as they watch painted lady caterpillars grow into adult butterflies in their classroom. Students learn about animal life cycles and adaptations during these memorable projects. Over 700 children per year take part in these projects!
This award also supports a youth swine project. Approximately 50 youth are currently raising a feeder pig to market hog weight in this 4-H agriculture project completed at home.
In addition to these projects, the 2023 award supported the 4-H Engineering Challenge, a 4-H STEM competition. The South Carolina 4-H Engineering Challenge was held on March 1, 2023, at the South Carolina Fairgrounds in Columbia. Around 250 youth participants from 18 counties around the state competed year.
The event included seven competition categories – coding, STEAM fair, robotics, bridge building, mystery challenge, rocketry and visual arts. Youth also had the opportunity to visit an interactive STEM Expo featuring science-related exhibits and activities.
This award helped provide event materials as well as scholarships for Chester participants. Sixty-three youth from the Academy for Teaching and Learning, Hawthorne Christian Academy and homeschool families took part in the event thanks to the generosity of the Lutz Foundation.
This article does not begin to outline the full impact this foundation has made for 4-H and the youth of Chester County. The Lutz Foundation is a partner and friend in their mission of empowering youth to become caring, responsible and contributing citizens.
