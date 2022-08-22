Lewis Fire Grant Picture

Pictured from left to right are Lewis Fire Department Chief Vic Brunet, Robert Abell, Justin Mayhugh, Jay Williams, Dewey Guyton, Joan Guyton, Steve Bishop, Sheila Bishop and Mitchell Bechtler. The Lewis Fire Department purchased a set of rescue air bags with a grant from the Lutz Foundation.

 Photo provided

Lewis Fire Department received a $10,000 grant this year from the Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation for the purchase of a set of Rescue Air Bags made by Emergency Apparatus.

These rescue air bags are used when victims are trapped in vehicles, equipment and objects too heavy to move manually. These rescue air bags have a lifting capacity in excess of 150 tons.

