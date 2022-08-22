Lewis Fire Department received a $10,000 grant this year from the Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation for the purchase of a set of Rescue Air Bags made by Emergency Apparatus.
These rescue air bags are used when victims are trapped in vehicles, equipment and objects too heavy to move manually. These rescue air bags have a lifting capacity in excess of 150 tons.
The Lewis Fire District would like to express its appreciation to the Lutz Foundation for their support and assistance in these purchases.
As always, the Lutz Foundation is willing to listen to the request for assistance to Chester County organizations.
What the Lutz Foundation has done for Lewis Fire Department and the surrounding area is greatly appreciated. The department thanks the foundation for its continued support.