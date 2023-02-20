You know the old saying about closing the barn door after the horse has left? The Lutz Foundation helped close the doors of the RideAbility Therapeutic Riding Center’s barn before the horses escaped.
In fact, they helped build the barn.
The lease on the land where the Center was originally in Clover came due and because they were landlocked and didn’t have room for any planned expansion, so the RideAbilty Center had to move to a new location on Pats Road in Clover, located in the Bethany community so they could continue their work with special needs kids and adults and veterans said Wendy Schonfeld, the Director of the RideAbility Center.
They have been settling into their new home since last August, but one thing they did not have at the start was a permanent stable or barn for the horses they maintain at the Center.
That’s where the Lutz Foundation came in. They provided funds to help the Center construct a permanent barn on their new property.
The horses at the Center now have a great place where they can stay dry and so can their food. The barn also features an organized tack room with places for saddles and all the assorted horse gear like bridles and lead lines. Plus there is an office for Schonfeld and her volunteers to operate out of. (Previously they were operating out of a portable trailer).
“The Lutz Foundation just gave us a grant for operations,” said Schonfeld, “and for tuition assistance. And then they were gracious enough to support the construction of the actual barn,” she said.
The Center looks after 15 horses, so having a special place where they can be housed is one less expense that RideAbility doesn’t have to cover.
The money that the Lutz Foundation has gioven the Center for operations will ensure that RideAbility can continue doing the work they do with special needs riders, veterans and allow Schonfeld to train equestrian Special Olympians for both North and South Carolina.
Lutz Foundation also sponsors the Center so they can offer tuition assistance for riders.
“Since we have moved here, that program has grown tremendously,” Schonfeld said.
“We have also introduced what we call equine-assisted learning into our program, which is working to improve our riders’ academic achievements as well.
“We do that from horse back — we’re working on numbers, counting, subtraction, addition multiplication. We’re working on executive function skills and problem solving,”Schonfeld said.
For example, riders navigating a course set with safety cones have to round them in number or letter sequence after the staff has deliberately taken them out of order.
“Equine assisted learning has just taken our program to a whole other level,” Schonfeld said.
What’s in the future for the riding center?
On the capital project side, RideAbility has their sights set next on building a covered arena to replace the one they had to abandon at their previous location. And Schonfeld said the center is working on a summer camp program for Clover and York County students.
In other words, the RideAbility programs just keep galloping along, thanks in part to the Lutz Foundation.