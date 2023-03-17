GRASP, a nonprofit in Great Falls dedicated to providing emergency assistance in the form of food, utility payments, prescriptions, and resource referrals received a $5,000 grant from the Lutz Foundation to purchase food for their pantry which serves approximately 80 households each month.
“In 2022, GRASP spent $48,879.63 on food for our pantry which was around $8,000 more than planned. This increase was because of the significant rise in food costs as well as the higher number of people seeking assistance. The grant we received from the Lutz Foundation will help us fill the gap as we work to keep the pantry fully stocked,” stated Shelley Price, Executive Director.