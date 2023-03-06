Showtime Theater Company received a grant of $15,000 for 20 new wireless microphone systems and an audio mixing soundboard. Thanks to the generosity of the C.H. and Anna E. Lutz Foundation.
Stage and Technical director, Rob Read says the new mics will replace the old ones which are banned from the frequency they use per government regulations.
The new audio mixing board will replace an out of date one.
Jennifer Read, Co-founder and executive director of Showtime Theater said, "We are excited and grateful to receive the grant for our theater."
The new equipment will be in and ready to use for the upcoming productions, Disneys "Moana Jr." on April 27-30 and "Matilda" July 14-16 and July 21-23.