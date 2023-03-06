Lutz Showtime Theater

Pictured at the Lutz Foundation presentation are front, left to right, Lutz Foundation VP Joan Guyton, Showtime Theater students Kendall Malone & Brady Bass, Lutz President Dewey Guyton. Back row staggered Left to right, Wendy Bass Showtime parent and Grant Writer, Lutz board members Shelia Bishop &Susan Stephenson, Pastor Steve Bishop, Bobby Bass, Showtime Theater Owners Jen and Rob Read, Lutz board member Mary Jo Jolley.

 Photo Provided

Showtime Theater Company received a grant of $15,000 for 20 new wireless microphone systems and an audio mixing soundboard. Thanks to the generosity of the C.H. and Anna E. Lutz Foundation.

Stage and Technical director, Rob Read says the new mics will replace the old ones which are banned from the frequency they use per government regulations.

Trending Videos