From News Release
Thanks to the generous donation from the Lutz Foundation, i58 moved a 3-bedroom house on Lancaster Highway donated by York Technical College in Chester to Graham Street in East Chester. This will be our second rental house in our Rental Program. The Rental Program is designed to help men and women who are ready to graduate from the Turning Point, Center of Hope and Battered But Not Broken programs in Chester begin independent living. We are very excited about this program and love to be able to serve our community. The Springs Close Foundation also generously donated to remodel the home and make needed repairs so we could provide a healthy, safe and affordable home.