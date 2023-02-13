All of us at Chester County Animal Control want to thank the Lutz Foundation for supporting the animal shelter. Chester County Animal Control has received $20,000.00 for our spay and neuter program and $2,000.00 for our lab program.
The spay and neuter program is designed to help anyone who lives in Chester County alter their pets. Services provided are alter, rabies vaccine and microchip.
The spay and neuter hotline is (803) 250 - 6226. The price is $40 for dogs and $30 for cats. In the last 11 months we have altered 930 animals.
Our lab program allows us to handle more testing in house for the animals under our care. This ability is more efficient and more cost-effective.
Once again, we would like to express our appreciation to the Lutz Foundation.
Chester County Animal Control has just presented new ordinances to county council on February 6th. There will be two more readings of the proposed ordinances on February 21st and March 6th and we are asking that anyone in the community that is interested to come out and show their support. The proposed ordinances will make a big impact on the county.
Through February 17th we are offering free microchips to anyone living in Chester County. From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the shelter. The address is 2714 Dawson Drive.