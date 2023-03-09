The Saluda Street Church of God has been a staple in the Eureka Community since 1932. While the community has certainly changed over the past 90 years, the mission of the church remains – to be all things to all people, that, by all means, some might be saved (1 Cor. 9:22).
A $10,000 grant from the Lutz Foundation will help the church accomplish just that. Beginning this spring, Saluda Street will begin renovation to modify an existing structure into a new children's ministries facility. This facility will help the church expand their current children’s program, reach more children in the area with the Gospel, and help meet the needs of a community that has been severely impacted by a falling economy.