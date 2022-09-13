Government rarely shrinks, seldom makes real cuts and almost never decreases its scope.

The City of Chester is a notable exception this year. A budget proposal put forward by Interim Administrator Ed Driggers will see an 8.4% cut in spending this fiscal year. The City’s financial woes of the past few years have been well documented. There have been spending freezes and hiring freezes, there was $500,000 lost on the summer feeding program, an admission that cash flow was a problem, trouble making payroll and an admission that money would run out next July.

