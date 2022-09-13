Government rarely shrinks, seldom makes real cuts and almost never decreases its scope.
The City of Chester is a notable exception this year. A budget proposal put forward by Interim Administrator Ed Driggers will see an 8.4% cut in spending this fiscal year. The City’s financial woes of the past few years have been well documented. There have been spending freezes and hiring freezes, there was $500,000 lost on the summer feeding program, an admission that cash flow was a problem, trouble making payroll and an admission that money would run out next July.
The thing is, this isn’t like the state or federal government, which has dozens of departments and hundreds of programs with money flowing in every direction. The City spends the vast majority of its money on payroll and benefits. If money is to be saved, there is almost no place to save it accept in personnel. That presents a double whammy since cutting a position means that someone, perhaps a longtime, loyal, hardworking employee, is going to lose their job. Nobody likes to see that, even if it is financially necessary. When positions are eliminated, it also means that the level of service the City offers is going to be negatively impacted. If there are fewer police officers at a time when violent crime is on the rise, if there are fewer people to pick up trash or manage the books or work in recreation, it is bad for Chester as a whole and its citizens in particular.
We think the approach Driggers has offered and most of the Council has endorsed is a good one. First, he was given authority to reorganize the administrative structure. Just because things have always been done one way, doesn’t mean they have to continue to be. If you’ve done something for decades and its been a miserable failure, you SHOULD do something different. So some duties are being shifted, some titles are being altered and the end result is a slightly leaner (by two employees) front office staff.
No police officer positions have been eliminated, but there is an expectation, given history, that there will be attrition. The plan, for this fiscal year, is to allow positions that come open to stay that way unless it is decided the level of service would suffer too much. The public works department has a number openings but they have existed for a while, the department has managed to navigate around them and they’ll have to continue to, for at least this fiscal year.
This is the best possible scenario. No one is being fired or losing their jobs, some openings are being left open and other will be when they arise. Money will be saved, though, which is what has to happen when you are less than a year from insolvency. Chester has some growth occurring both in terms of some homes being built and some businesses coming back to downtown. It’s not all gloom and doom at this point and when a new full-time administrator is brought in, they will walk into a better situation. There may be fewer employees, but there will be more money. Government rarely decides to make itself smaller but the City appears to be doing that and will be better off for it in the long term.