Tyler Terry, who is connected to multiple murders in SC, Tennessee and Missouri and was the subject of a week-long manhunt in the woods near Richburg last year, along with his co-conspirator Adrienne Simpson will make an appearance next Wednesday at the Chester County Courthouse. They are expected to plead guilty to multiple charges at that time according to the Sixth Circuit Solicitor's Office. The two have remained at the Chester County Detention Center since last May. More to come...
featured
Man behind week-long 2021 manhunt and co-defendant set to plead next week
- STAFF REPORTS
-
-