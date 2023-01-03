The decision took four years to render and likely won’t offer possible relief for three more, but it is a legal win for Robert Moore.
This past summer, Judge Frank Addy authored a new sentencing order for Moore, one that declares the man convicted in relation to an infamous 1988 Chester County double murder (see related story) is “entitled to relief.”
When Moore’s resentencing hearing began in March of 2018, Diana Holt (Moore’s attorney) made a successful motion to have the record of the resentencing left open until June, at which point she planned to call witnesses and cross-examine the state’s witnesses. Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman objected, saying witnesses would “lose remembrance of what they have been asked” by that time. Judge Addy said that while ideally the state and defense would both present their cases that week and immediately cross-examine witnesses, that was not possible and the record of the initial proceedings could be referenced in June when the action picked back up.
The state called many of the same witnesses as it did during the resentencing of Theodore Harrison (Moore’s codefendant who was resentenced to life in prison a few months after his resentencing hearing), including Freddie Stewart, a former investigator for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and for then Sixth Circuit Solicitor, the late John Justice. He investigated the case of Renee Crowl Rollings (22 at the time) and Brian Scott “Scotty” Stephenson, 18, when it was considered a missing persons case and once it was deemed a homicide. He said Stephenson and Rollings were last seen at a car wash on Lancaster Street on the night of Feb. 9, 1988, parked side-by side. No would know it for two years, but Moore and Harrison were in Chester County that day from their home in Fairfield County. They’d been dropped off, had no way home, planned to steal a car to joyride to Florida and were both armed.
As they played video games at a convenience store, Moore and Harrison saw Stephenson and Rollings’ cars (a white IROC Camaro and a Chevy Cavalier respectively) and decided they wanted them. Stephenson was sitting in Rollings’ car and the two were talking when Moore and Harrison approached and forced their way into the car at gunpoint. They made Rollings drive them down S.C. Highway 9 (which at the time was a two-lane road and very rural) 10.9 miles before telling her to pull off to the side of the road where the two were taken out into the woods and shot. Moore says Harrison was the triggerman while Harrison claims Moore carried out the murders.
There were a few new pieces of information revealed not discussed during Harrison’s trial. Both of the guns they were carrying on the night of the murders (a .38 special and a .22 handgun) were likely obtained by Moore. One belonged to his father and the other to his next-door neighbor. A pathologist’s report indicated through analyzing the entry points of the bullets and the likely trajectory they took to the victim’s that Moore (who stands 5-foot-6) was more likely to have been the trigger man than Harrison, who is nearly six-feet-tall. During Harrison’s resentencing, Johnny Stephenson (father of Brian Stephenson) said he actually believed Harrison was the triggerman. He said Moore’s fingerprints were found on the hood of Rollings’ car and Harrison’s weren’t, indicating to him that Moore sat there and acted as a lookout man while his cohort took the victims into the woods to kill them. It was indicated that during investigations leading up to the original plea deal that someone was interviewed who stated that they’d seen a black .38 with a brown handle in Moore’s gym bag at some point around the time of the murders. Newman pulled a brown-handled, black .38 out of an evidence bag and indicated that forensic tests had determined it was the murder weapon. At least one member of the victim’s family began crying profusely when it was presented.
Max Dorsey was the director of community programs for the South Carolina Department of Youth Services (now DJJ) in Chester County at the time of the murders. He said Moore had been in some trouble prior to the murders, having broken into a school to steal snacks at the age of 12. He said Moore had been diagnosed with a mild learning disability that affected his reading, but had average intelligence and attention span. Sixth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Karen Fryar noted that his father was in the National Guard and was steadily employed, as was his mother. Moore himself was in the band, choir, ran track and was going to go out for football.
“So, he had a lot of positive adult role models,” Fryar said.
Fryar said Moore engaged in a lot of “pseudo-adult” activities. He drank for one thing (though his own retelling of how much and how often varied in a few different interviews at the time) and smoked marijuana occasionally. He did drive and had a girlfriend who he engaged in sexual relations with. She became pregnant as a result. He was made to do chores at home and Fryar said he resented that, feeling he was “overburdened,” particularly when his parents upped his level of chores as a punishment for his school break-in.
Dorsey said a psychologist’s evaluation found that Moore showed very little empathy for his victims and was more concerned with what was going to happen to him. He had trouble modulating his anger and projected blame for most everything onto Harrison.
Holt did briefly respond to some of the statements Dorsey made on the stand. She pointed out that the report Dorsey referenced was not dated at all.
“That’s kind of a biggie,” she said.
The person who conducted the psychological test was, in fact, not a licensed psychologist in South Carolina, she said. Those sorts of tests are supposed to be “highly individualized” but she then noted that the determinations made in the test were almost identical to those made during the psychological analysis.
Lonetta Brawley and a friend were carjacked at gunpoint by Moore and Harrison in Columbia a few months after the Chester County murders and she was called to the stand. She and the friend managed to escape during a stop for gas. Moore and Harrison were captured driving her Volvo on the New Jersey turnpike the next day. They were sentenced to 30 years for that incident and had already begun serving that sentence when they became connected to the murders of Stephenson and Rollings. The two apparently talked about the crime in jail, which was relayed to authorities by a jailhouse informant.
Holt did give a brief opening statement. She said that from the beginning, Moore cooperated with police and gave consistent statements about what happened, which included confessing to some burglaries authorities didn’t even know about. She said Harrison was “a sociopath” and “a loner” and noted his affiliation with the Five%ers, which she said means he believes white people are “white devils” and that he is “holier than all.” She said Moore just wanted to steal a car on the night of the murders.
“He thought they were going to take them out there, leave them there and be way down the interstate by the time the victims got to a phone. Mr. Harrison went rogue. He took them kids out into the woods and killed them for no reason,” Holt said.
When the resentencing resumed in June of 2018, Assistant Fifth Circuit Solicitor Karen Fryar focused on a litany of offenses that Moore has taken part in during his 30 years in the state’s correctional system. None rose to the level of Harrison’s involvement in an 11-hour riot and hostage situation that involved several guards being shanked at the Broad River Correctional Institution, but the list was long. In 1990, Moore was spotted wearing three sets of clothes and hanging out near a trash compactor. Tim Riley, a regional director for the South Carolina Department of Corrections, said previous inmates had escaped through the trash compactor and noted that the multiple layers of clothing were indicative of someone plotting an escape.
“They are defending themselves against what they may encounter on the fence (razor wire),” he said. “And you can change your appearance immediately after getting out.”
There were multiple instances of Moore getting caught with yeast, which is used to produce alcohol. He was been found in possession of homemade shanks, sharpened rods, ink pens and a slingshot over the years, with the items usually being hidden in his cell.
“He says they were for protection. Why not go into protective services if you fear for your life?” Fryar asked rhetorically.
Just a month prior to the restarting of his resentencing, a pair of cell phones was found in Moore’s cell and he admitted that one of them was his. Fryar noted that cell phones have become dangerous and prevalent in South Carolina jails, with the devices being blamed for the planning of a riot recently at Lee Correctional Institution in which seven inmates were killed. Riley wondered when Moore was going to “stop violating the rules and allow the rule of law to be enforced.”
Holt noted that her client was slight in stature (5-foot-6 and 125 pounds). She said he had been the targets of threats, including threats of sexual assault, and said he needed the weapons to defend himself, though she also pointed out he had never actually used a weapon against anyone in prison. She also pointed to corrupt correctional officers taking payoffs to turn a blind eye to assaults. To underscore the level of violence present in prisons, Holt started to relay a tale of when she was in a women’s prison in Louisiana in the 1970s. As she talked about having seen shanks and other weapons regularly, Fryar objected, saying that was irrelevant to Moore’s case. Judge Frank Addy said he got the gist of what Holt was saying, which was that conditions in prisons may force people who are not normally aggressive to prepare to defend themselves at times.
Moore was also caught at one point with gloves, needles and ink, which he used to tattoo other prisoners. He was apparently paid associates of those inmates on the outside for his work. Riley said that was problematic on several fronts, first from a sanitation and cleanliness perspective but also because some inmates carry tattoos indicating a particular gang affiliation. Holt said he was trying to make “an honest living” instead of begging “mama and daddy” for money. Riley disagreed.
“It’s not an honest living because of where he is,” he said.
Moore was caught with marijuana and tobacco in 2012, contraband that was discreetly stuck under the door of a closet he had access to while performing cleaning duties. He was caught with a wire hanger in his shirt, which he was apparently going to use to fish the items out from under the door with. No additional time was tacked on since Moore was already serving a life sentence. He was caught with marijuana on a few other occasions, usually small amounts for personal use.
Holt argued that Moore got his GED in 1999, which showed he was continuing to try to better himself despite having no prospect of getting out of jail at the time. She acknowledged that there were three occasions when he had refused to work and roughly 40 other write-ups for offenses ranging from very minor up to having weapons and drugs, but said that meant he’d gotten out of line 40 or so times in roughly 10,000 days behind bars. Though he had always been housed in maximum-security prisons, he was classified as MI-3, the “lowest level he qualified for” in terms of being viewed as a threat, according to Holt.
His attorney also dug into the fact that Moore had a sexual relationship with a food service manager in jail. She said he “was a victim” in a series of trysts that earned the woman a conviction. She apparently supplied him with a watch and food items, including Slim Jims.
As for the then-recent phone charge, it was revealed that the only items on the phone were some bootleg movies and pornography, but no pictures of inmates, corrections department employees or any indication he was using the phone to plan anything nefarious. Moore had not given the access code to prison officials so the phone was locked but that changed in court.
“The code is 19880512,” Holt announced.
Dr. Tora Brawley, a clinical psychologist, said Moore had an IQ of 92, which she deemed to be in the average range. She said he has no dementing conditions.
Harold Charles Heath taught and coached Moore when he was an eighth grader. He said Moore could “run like a rabbit” and was always a popular member of the football team.
“His attitude and demeanor kept us on an even keel. He was a joy to have around,” Heath said.
Moore was not an aggressive person but wasn’t one to back down either, Heath said. He said he was shocked when he heard of Moore’s involvement in the two Chester County murders and a carjacking in the midlands. He said he was less surprised by Harrison’s involvement, saying he got in trouble frequently.
Dr. Susan Knight, a clinical psychologist, was presented as an expert witness by the defense and stayed on the stand for nearly for hours. She said as she conducted 20 hours of interviews with Moore over multiple days, she saw him “shut down” and become emotional during discussions of the shooting. His father was “a problematic drinker,” who verbally berated Moore, which largely contradicted earlier discussions of his home life.
“His father belittled him. He had a critical style of parenting and when he drank it was worse. He felt like he could do nothing right,” Knight said.
When he failed two grades, Knight said Moore’s father called him “dumb” and other names. Moore was so embarrassed by failing and for having to take special education classes, he wanted to transfer to a new school. He also wanted to transfer on another occasion to get away from the bad influences and “bad kids” around him. He tried to hide from is father and became suicidal, Knight said.
Knight said Harrison wasn’t one of Moore’s “regular friends.” Instead, he was part of “immature thinking” and “juvenile fantasy” Moore tried to live out. He often pretended to be a mobster from Miami or a drug dealer. He carried a gun as a way to make himself feel bigger and more powerful than he actually was. At that time, he could not look beyond “the immediacy of his situations” and had trouble connecting consequences with actions.
Since he had been in prison, Knight said Moore had “parented behind bars” to his daughter. He had poured himself into art (including his illegal jail tattooing business) and became a Shia Muslim. He gravitated to Muslims early in his incarceration because they “seemed to take care of their own” but became more devout as he witnessed more and more acts of violence and murder around him.
The state pointed out that Moore had gotten into trouble during incidents that did not include Harrison. They offered the theory that he had difficulty speaking about the shootings with Knight because he was the murderer. Knight also said when asked that Moore was not able to explain why he participated in a carjacking months after the murders in Chester. The state said it didn’t seem to add up that Moore wanted to get away from bad influences, while he also carried a gun, drank and pretended to be a mobster. Even once he joined what he saw as being a safe circle in jail, he was still caught with weapons on three occasions. The state noted that since Moore had incurred 40 infractions in jail, it didn’t make sense to think that he’d suddenly start following society’s rules. As the state questioned Knight about Moore’s participation in the armed carjacking in Richland months after the Chester, Judge Addy briefly questioned the witness himself.
“Do the obvious similarities between these two incidents give you pause? Does it concern you?” Addy asked.
“It is certainly concerning,” Knight said.
In his closing statements, Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman said had it not been for an empty gas tank, Moore and Harrison would have carried out four murders. He said Moore and Harrison left the bodies of Stephenson and Rollings to lay for 40 days despite the daily media attention that the disappearance of the two generated. He said they bragged n prison about the murders after being arrested for the subsequent carjacking, which is how they were caught. One of the victims that escaped in the second carjacking said Moore was the clear leader of the two, Newman said. He also pointed out that .38 caliber bullets were found at Moore’s home and that a .38 was the fatal weapon. He urged Addy to show that “in South Carolina, we hold people accountable for their actions” and keep Moore in jail. Holt, after the testimony of the victim’s families (which included Stephenson’s father saying evidence and testimony had led him to change his mind and believe Moore was the triggerman) said she was too emotional to put together a closing statement, but made it clear she did not believe Moore deserved to stay in jail for the rest of his life. Moore briefly addressed the court, apologizing for the hurt he had caused.
Judge Addy said he would take a few weeks to consider things before rendering a verdict. As it turns out, it was a few years.
Judge Addy’s decision said many factors must be considered in a potential resentencing of Moore. He was 16 years, four months old at the time and “his young age, coupled with other incidents which were impulsive and poorly conceived, demonstrates that he possessed immaturity, impetuosity and a failure to appreciate risks and consequences.”
Judge Addy called the circumstances of the homicides “heinous, horrid and absolutely shocking.”
“After they crashed both of the victim’s cars, Mr. Moore and his co-defendant called Moore’s sister to pick them up and they spent the night at her house. This especially troubles the Court because Mr. Moore had the opportunity to report this incident and explain Mr. Harrison’s involvement. That he did not do so, however, likely demonstrates his youthful failure to fully appreciate the consequences of his actions and need to take responsibility for his more limited role in the incident,” Judge Addy wrote.
Further, Judge Addy noted the influence of Harrison, who he called “a bully, trouble-maker and the leader” while Moore was “meek, a follower and somewhat slow to comprehend.” While that would not excuse Moore’s actions, he said Harrison’s delinquency heavily influenced Moore. In terms of possible rehabilitation, Addy did note Moore’s behavior in jail was not exemplary, but also commended him on obtaining his GED and maintaining a strong relationship with his daughter.
“The question before the Court is a close call. Although the circumstances of this crime are horrible, the Court finds that Mr. Moore is entitled to relief. The Court is of the opinion that life without even a chance of parole should be reserved for the worst of the worst. After listening to four days of testimony and reading multiple reports, this Court does not believe that Mr. Moore falls into that category…therefore, this Court holds that as applied to Robert Moore (state code) shall not prohibit Mr. Moore’s being considered for parole and that his sentences on both homicides shall be reformed to reflect a life-sentence with 20 year parole eligibility pursuant to the law as it existed in 1988.”
Newman said his understanding is that the ruling will make Moore eligible for parole in 2026 and that the office of State Attorney General Alan is planning to appeal the decision.