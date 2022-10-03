It was, in all respects “Max’s Day”.
Members of the Richburg Fire Department, the SC Highway Patrol and first responders who worked the accident that took the life of seven-year old Max Shanks of Matthews gathered together last week with the Shanks family to grieve and to celebrate Max.
Max lost his life in an accident in September on I-77 when he was traveling with his family and their vehicle was hit by a drunk driver. Max’s father Corey, mom Jessica and brother Griffin were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.
The family wanted to meet with the first responders, law enforcement and firefighters, everyone who was involved with the wreck, said Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker, acting as sort of an impromptu emcee. He said he didn’t know if anyone had ever asked to do that before in Chester County.
“Jessica and the family wanted to meet basically everyone who had a hand on them, on the situation and today, we made that happen.”
The parents of Corey and Jessica Shanks and friends from their church also attended the ceremony, which was held at the Richburg Fire Department.
“I want to make sure that everybody in this room today comes in and introduce yourself to the Shanks family, and give them a big hug, because they have gone through some tough things, and all of us have gone through that with them,” he said.
“This is Max’s Day. And that’s what we’re here for: to remember him,” Tinker said.
Jessica Shanks addressed the first responders and emergency workers gathered at the fire station.
“I have a lot that I want to say to you. It’s pretty overwhelming to see all your faces here together. I know that Max is with us, too.
“It feels very small, but thank you. There’s no other word, but that for your compassion, and your care…I remember some of your faces vividly and now seeing them here. I feel like I’m going to get home latter and remember all the things I wanted to say, but for now it’s just a Thank You.”
Jessica handed out t-shirts with the slogan “Live Life to the MAX” on them. She had one for every first responder, everyone who worked the accident.
She explained the back of the shirt had her favorite Scripture: Matthew 5:16 “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your work and glorify God.”
“That passage was inspiring to me; it was the first Scripture I ever learned, and I carried it and I look for light all over, in people. Griffin and I spend a lot of time now, looking at the sky and talking about Max painting the skies and some pretty sunsets. One night we were doodling, thinking about Max and wanting his legacy to live on, thinking ‘What can I do so that people don’t forget Max and forget his mark on the world?’ I started doodling out little logos that I could put on a shirt (and a shirt seems so inadequate, compared to all you did). But we had the logo put on the shirts. I hope that you wear them and that they inspire you with your gifts in your calling, and when you go out every single day, to patrol the roads and care for people, that you carry that compassion that you showed for us that day,” Jessica Shanks said.
“We are so thankful for all of you.”
She explained that the logo contains Max’s name the way her wrote it. The sun was for light and there is a rainbow in the sun, and they have been looking for rainbows since Max’s death, and finding them all over the place.
The Richburg Fire Department will never forget Max, and to honor him they added the phrase ‘#Live Life to the Max’ and Max’s ‘10’ baseball number on their Number 810 fire engine.
The event culminated with a mass balloon release. As the balloons were snatched up by the wind and carried away by the pre-hurricane high winds, Jessica could be overheard saying wistfully, “Max would have loved this.”