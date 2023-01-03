Mike Vaughn reflects

Chester County Council District Two County Councilman Mike Vaughn looks over some data associated with his time on council.

 File Photo

I would like to give my constituents and all Chester County citizens a summary of 2022 from my perspective as District Two County Councilman. This could be a tall order for several reasons. 2022 for Chester County Council was a busy year. From my experience in my first term, EVERY year is very busy. In this summary, rather than a blow-by-blow account of everything the Council has done in 2022 (55 meetings including workshops), I will list some of my year’s highlights. To get complete monthly information, agendas and minutes of each council meeting can be found on the county website at: https://www.chestercountysc.gov/2022-agendas-minutes .

Sharing the minutes and agendas of all meetings on the website, as well as the packets of information the Council receive to prepare us for decision making, helps to keep the governing process as transparent as possible. In my first term I learned that running Chester County is a complicated process that requires those doing it to spend considerable amounts of time and energy preparing for decision making.

