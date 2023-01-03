I would like to give my constituents and all Chester County citizens a summary of 2022 from my perspective as District Two County Councilman. This could be a tall order for several reasons. 2022 for Chester County Council was a busy year. From my experience in my first term, EVERY year is very busy. In this summary, rather than a blow-by-blow account of everything the Council has done in 2022 (55 meetings including workshops), I will list some of my year’s highlights. To get complete monthly information, agendas and minutes of each council meeting can be found on the county website at: https://www.chestercountysc.gov/2022-agendas-minutes .
Sharing the minutes and agendas of all meetings on the website, as well as the packets of information the Council receive to prepare us for decision making, helps to keep the governing process as transparent as possible. In my first term I learned that running Chester County is a complicated process that requires those doing it to spend considerable amounts of time and energy preparing for decision making.
A council member must represent the interests of his or her district while also working to represent the interests of the entire county. Extremely valuable training is available for Council members from the South Carolina Association of Counties Institute of Government, which I graduated from in 2020. Just like in normal life, experience is a great trainer as well. As a Council member I have become involved in a great many activities in my District. I am a member of many different organizations and work to partner with municipal governments in my District as well. I take many phone calls and requests from constituents for help in issues affecting them. I have learned how to become more effective at that every year I have served.
I learned in my first term that Chester County is blessed to have dedicated County Staff who work hard to manage their different responsibilities well. Our county is also blessed to have elected officials who are experts at what they do, like Treasurer Tommy Darby, Auditor Donnie Wade, and Sheriff Max Dorsey.
District 2 has, during my term and especially in 2022, experienced a lot of change. In Great Falls, Duke Energy’s work to create two white water runs and the Town of Great Fall’s work to create a new section of the Carolina Thread Trail has moved from planning to actual execution. In 2022, I have been involved in much of the planning and work to complete these projects. I have also been involved in the process of establishing a new State Park on Dearborn Island. When I say involved, I mean I have met many times with groups such as the group “Discover Chester County,” formed two years ago, focusing on the development of tourism in Chester County. I also helped organize the Great Falls Heart and Soul community group, who work to make sure Great Falls changes in the ways its citizens desire.
District 2, in 2022, saw the construction of E&J Gallo’s huge manufacturing facility in Fort Lawn, which will transform that beautiful little community. Chester County is experiencing much economic development and associated growth. Chester County, for various reasons, has become a very desirable place to work and live. One of the most important things the Council worked on this year was dealing with planned housing developments in the Richburg area, and the many infrastructure issues connected to this growth.
Another major change for Chester County for 2022 came when voters passed the referendum to change to a council/administrator form of government. The council has worked in 2022 to find not just an administrator, but the right administrator for Chester County. In a very competitive job market like we have today this has been a difficult process, but Council will continue to work until successful.
As I begin my second term in January 2023, I anticipate continued growth in District Two and Chester County. The Council will have three new members and will elect members to serve as Chair and Vice Chair. We will continue to work on controlled growth and economic development in the county while actively seeking more industry. We will focus on developing infrastructure in the county without overburdening the taxpayer to pay for it. We will also work to complete projects already started like the new animal shelter, detention center improvements, and fire protection. In Great Falls I will work to maximize the benefits of nature-based tourism and to make District Two prosper. I greatly appreciate District Two re-electing me to serve a second term and will strive to represent my district and Chester County well.