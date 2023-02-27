CHESTER — Cassidy Desirae McCorkle, 20, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2023.
She was the daughter of Elizabeth Suzzann McCorkle of Panama City, Fla. and Ronald Wayne McCorkle Jr. of Chester.
She is also survived by one brother, Lee Roof of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister, Olivia Britany’ Faye Brannon of Union, S.C.; and grandparents, Rhonda Love of Rock Hill, Donna Smith of Chester and James M. Levister of Forest City, N.C.
The memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the chapel of Pollard Funeral Home. Bishop David Levister officiated.