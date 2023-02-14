A SLED investigation determmined that grant money ticketed for the purchase of body worn cameras for City of Chester police officers was not stolen, it was deposited into the incorrect account.

The matter was one of a handful of items investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) last year. The News & Reporter obtained a copy of the report through a Freedom of Information Act request. The matter dates back to September 7, 2021 when the Chester Police Department received a grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) for body cameras.

