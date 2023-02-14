A SLED investigation determmined that grant money ticketed for the purchase of body worn cameras for City of Chester police officers was not stolen, it was deposited into the incorrect account.
The matter was one of a handful of items investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) last year. The News & Reporter obtained a copy of the report through a Freedom of Information Act request. The matter dates back to September 7, 2021 when the Chester Police Department received a grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) for body cameras.
The department submitted a purchase order to the City to make a payment to the body camera vendor. However, the purchase could not be completed at that point because the grant funds were unavailable.
The problem was resolved fairly easily, however. Marc Wood, a CPA that essentially handled the City’s finances in the absence of full-time finance director, “provided documentation from where the grant funding was wired into the…account by SCDPS on October 5, 2021, and then transferred into the grant account on November 19, 2021.”
The money was located and made available for use on November 19, 2021.
The investigation report from SLED does not probe into how the money was placed in the wrong account. At the time, the City lacked a full-time finance director, human resources director and full-time police chief. It is unclear whether or not those absences played a role.
The investigation was part of a group of potential embezzlement cases in the City looked into by SLED. As with the case involving retirement funds of City employees not being deposited into the state system (see related story), Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman indicated there was no criminal wrongdoing in relation to the grant money.