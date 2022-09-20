The Chester Cyclones made some big plays Friday against a highly ranked Catawba Ridge team, but they also made some big mistakes.
“That’s what it’s all about,” said Cyclones Coach Victor Floyd. “You can’t make those kinds of mistakes and win.”
Chester held a lead early in the fourth quarter, but turnovers and lapses in kick coverage were more than they could overcome in a 45-27 loss to unbeaten Copperheads.
Chester’s defense forced a three-and-out on the opening series of the game, but the Cyclones gave it right back three plays later on an interception. That gave the Copperheads possession at the Chester 47 and it set up the game’s first score. Catawba Ridge kept it on the ground, working both big back Tyler Jones and shifty, slasher Ira Mister into the mix. It was the latter that capped the drive off with an eight-yard run to give his team a 7-0 first quarter lead.
Chester responded as quickly as was possible. Andre Evans fielded the ensuing Copperheads kickoff inside his own 20, made the first wave of defenders miss, bounced outside and took it to the house, scoring a touchdown on a long kickoff return to provide an answer for the Cyclones.
Catawba Ridge actually ran Chester’s resulting kickoff back for a score, but had the play called back on a penalty. The next three possessions ended in punts, but another Chester miscue opened the door to the next Copperheads score. Working deep in their own territory, the Cyclones got a completed pass from Trooper Floyd to tight end Kyan Kennedy. As he fought for extra yardage, though, Kennedy had the ball punched out of his grip. Evan Hamilton caught the ball in the air and rumbled 30 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 Catawba Ridge lead.
Chester responded on its next ppossession, putting together an eight-play, 60-yard drive. Shydem McCullough finished it off with a seven-yard touchdown run to tie the score up again. It didn’t stay that way for long, though, with Catawba Ridge running the following kick off all the way back for a touchdown. There was no flag this time, so the Copperheads were back up 21-14.
The points kept coming as Chester knotted the score again before the end of the first half with an 80-yard drive that took just over a minute. As has been their tendency this year, the Cyclones struck with big plays as Floyd connected with receiver Reggie Heath on a 37-yard completion to set up a touchdown and Catawba Ridge helped with a big penalty and fourth-and-long. Eventually, Evans visited the end zone for the second time, hauling in a 22-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-21 at the break.
The momentum of that late score seemed to carry over into the second half for Chester. On the opening possession of the third, Chester went 70 yards in seven plays. Catawba Ridge again contributed with a 15-yard penalty erasing what would have been a third-and-12 for the Cyclones. Evan scored his third touchdown of the night, running 24 yards on a nice end around play to give the Cyclones a 28-21 lead.
From that point on, though, Catawba Ridge started to take over. The team made a change at quarterback, bringing in DJ Latimer. He brought some big plays with his legs and proved to be a nice speed compliment to the power of Jones. The two combined for all but 10 yards on a long drive that ended in a successful field goal attempt to make it 28-24 at the end of three.
They kept it going in the fourth and found increased success against a Chester defense that was depleted in terms of depth because of injuries and without three starters (including two at linebacker). Jones gave his team the lead with a touchdown run early in the fourth, and then expanded it with another later in the frame. Latimer ran for a touchdown as well and another long return (this time of a punt) and another turnover certainly didn’t help matters for Chester. The Cyclones had a shot to make the game closer in the final seconds but had a last-second pas intercepted at the goal line to officially end it.
Evans scored three touchdowns for Chester and Heath had 102 yards receiving on seven catches to lead the offense. Moving the ball really wasn’t the problem, though, it was mistakes that either gave Catawba Ridge points or set up very easy scores.
“It is what it is. The kids played hard but we just made too many mistakes,” Floyd said.
As for the players that were absent, Floyd said it is something a team just has to overcome. Young players have to step up and perform when called on, he said.
Now 2-3, Chester plays its final non-region game this coming Friday against Batesburg-Leesville.