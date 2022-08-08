If you wanted a stay in the camper cabin at Chester State Park but haven’t been able to get in, you’re going to be a “happy camper,” thanks to the Lutz Foundation.
The Foundation has supported the building of a second camper cabin, built along the same lines as the first one that was put into service last year. This one is not ADA compliant, and it is just a little bit more secluded than the first cabin. The second camper cabin also faces the Chester State Park lake.
The project was made possible through a $50,000 grant from the Lutz Foundation.
The fully air conditioned cabin, created from a pine Conestoga log home kit, has a “breakfast nook” complete with a built-in dinette and shelves made from cedar wood sourced from trees in the park and a double bunk bed sleeping area.
As with the first one, staff from the State Park helped build the building, along with help from the staff of other nearby state parks.
Chester State Park Manager Zach Setzer said the park was lucky enough for the Lutz Foundation to provide a grant for this second camper cabin. The first camper cabin was Setzer’s first major project when he took over almost a year ago as Park Manager.
“We started constructing the kit for the second cabin in February, and we have been putting it together since then. We did cabin one last year, and we said it would be really great to do a second one this year,” he said.
The rentals for the first camper cabin have been at 51% occupancy since it opened last September, netting the park about $12,000 in revenue.
The second cabin will open about the first of September, Setzer said.
During the dedication of the second cabin, S.C. State Park Director Paul McCormack said camper cabins are a new amenity in state parks — it used to be a tent or a connection for an RV, but camper cabins provide a way for people to come in who want to try camping (or maybe “glamping,” glamour camping) but don’t want to pitch a tent. The camper cabins provide a bit of a different camping experience, McCormack said.
“The first camper cabin has been a success, a 51% occupancy rate, as Zach said, and if anyone would like a weekend in that camper cabin, unfortunately, there isn’t an open weekend until December. We’re sure once we put this one on line, we will have the same kind of reservations,” he said.
McCormack said the rates, including the weekend only rate, which is higher, are important, because the state parks generate the money to operate through the amenities they provide. Those amenities also provide something more precious, he pointed out.
“We know that behind every dollar spent at the camper cabin, is something more important that the dollars we get is the memories those families create. They come out here with their kids, they sit next to this lake, and they spend time together, fishing, hiking, and sitting around the fire pit telling stories. And for those of you with children, (or those of you who ever were children) you know it’s those memories of those experiences that help; create a family unity, family stories and family memories. Chester is an important place to so many people who have the opportunity to do that,” he said.
Chester State Park has changed through the years, McCormack, who has been in the state park service for 27 years, said. When he started his career, people would tell stories of “sleepy little Chester State Park, a smaller occupancy in the campground: some locals knew about it, but not even all the locals would come. Years ago, the Lutz Foundation found the park and decided to start making an investment in it and making it a better place for their community. They wanted to bring things to the park that would get the community out here. Since then, Chester State Park has become an important part of this community, and a major player in the state park service,” McCormack said.
He recognize the State Park staff who built this second camper cabin, which he called no small task, reminding the crowd that the staff did this while at the same time while they operated the state parks, serving the crowd that has shown up at Chester State Park every day.
McCormack also thanked the Lutz Foundation for their donations and investment in Chester State Park, adding “the tangible assets they have spent money on are really nice, but it has been their investment that has spurred other people to get involved in this park,” he said, “in 70 years, probably all the amenities they have invested in will have to be upgraded, but the community spirit and drive they’ve gotten going around this park, and the people who are using this park and making it part of their family memories, that’s the legacy that the park rangers and the Foundation will have, making those memories for people that become part of their lives and experiences.”
Lutz Foundation board member Steve Bishop related a story that illustrated the impact of a place like Chester State Park can have.
“A few weeks ago, a young man from our community came out and spent one night in that camper cabin. He loved to fish; he spent the whole day out on the dock fishing. The next week, he passed away. I was told by someone who knew him that he got to do what he loved doing before he died. Those sorts of memories are the kinds of things you can’t put a price tag on. The Lutz Foundation is grateful to be a partner with Chester State Park and advancing it to where it is today.”