If you wanted a stay in the camper cabin at Chester State Park but haven’t been able to get in, you’re going to be a “happy camper,” thanks to the Lutz Foundation.

The Foundation has supported the building of a second camper cabin, built along the same lines as the first one that was put into service last year. This one is not ADA compliant, and it is just a little bit more secluded than the first cabin. The second camper cabin also faces the Chester State Park lake.

