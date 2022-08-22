At least thus far, an increase in pay has not resulted in an increase in interest for the Great Falls Police Department.
In a July meeting of Great Falls Town Council, Police Chief Jeremy Vinson discussed attrition in his department. He reported that two officers had recently left and another had interviewed for a position in another department that he was likely to get.
One of the biggest problems, he said, was that other law enforcement agencies offer a higher starting rate of pay. Just a few days prior to that meeting, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office had advertised that starting pay had been increased to $40,616. On top of that, there is additional pay for holidays, paid training and off-duty security opportunities to make additional money. Vinson said with one more officer loss, his department would be reduced to just him and one officer. He expressed gratitude that the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was providing some relief in the form of night patrols.
At the end of the meeting, though, it appeared that Vinson’s efforts and attracting and retaining officers was getting a boost. After a discussion behind closed doors, the Council approved a pay increase of $5,000 annually for the Town’s police officers. While that put the department in a more competitive position, it hasn’t equated to more interested applicants.
“We’re still looking for officers,” Vinson said at a meeting last Monday. “We still haven’t had any applications come in.”
The department is presently advertising two police officer openings.