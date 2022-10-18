I am Erin Mosley, Republican Candidate for the At-Large seat for Chester County Council. I am a lifelong conservative and believe in the principles and values of the Republican Party platform. I have been Chairman of the Chester County Republican Party since 2016. It has been exciting to be a part of the change in the political landscape here as I hope it continues for years to come.
My husband and I live in the Richburg area of Chester County and see every day the impact of growth in our immediate area. We are both graduates of Lewisville High School, he is employed with the family business located in the county as well. We are invested here, anxious and optimistic to see what is going to become of our county.
My beliefs on government are very simple, less taxation, limited government and taxpayer money spent wisely!
I hope to be a part of the smart growth that can make our county prosperous and still keep the country feel that we all cherish. We as a county are in a situation to be an example of how we can achieve the best for our citizens and businesses.
I am a founding member of the Progressive Association of Chester County Communities (PACCC) and celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Within the association I began as secretary, then board member and am now President. Having been involved with PACCC, we have completed several projects that are for the betterment and beautification of the Chester County communities.
In 2018, I was appointed to the Chester County Zoning Board of Appeals. I learned quite a bit about making decisions that can sometimes be difficult. As always, I am looking for what is beneficial to the taxpayer as well as the county, sometimes are job is hard but it is definitely a great position to learn about the zoning process. I know that will help when faced with the inner workings county government and all that council members face.
This past August 4th myself and a few other local citizens held a very successful 2nd Annual “Love Our Law Enforcement Day” as I hope to continue it as an annual event. I am definitely a champion for law enforcement and first responders and firmly believe in supporting them for our county’s needs.
We can only go up from here, in the past few days and weeks we have come to terms with our past leaders and what they did to the detriment of our county. We are going to overcome the negativity and grow in the RIGHT direction. We will persevere and continue to be proud to be from Chester County!
I would appreciate your vote and I look forward to serving Chester County.
My email is erinmosley@ymail.com and my phone number is 803.417.7682 (call/text) if you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact me.