I am Erin Mosley, Republican Candidate for the At-Large seat for Chester County Council. I am a lifelong conservative and believe in the principles and values of the Republican Party platform. I have been Chairman of the Chester County Republican Party since 2016. It has been exciting to be a part of the change in the political landscape here as I hope it continues for years to come.

My husband and I live in the Richburg area of Chester County and see every day the impact of growth in our immediate area. We are both graduates of Lewisville High School, he is employed with the family business located in the county as well. We are invested here, anxious and optimistic to see what is going to become of our county.

