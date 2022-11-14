Erin Mosley has now seen elections from both sides and much prefers her current view.

Mosley, a Republican, was elected to the new Chester County Council at-large seat last week, taking 61% of the vote (5,853 votes) in a three-way race against Democrat William King (3,202) and Libertarian David Beverley Sr. (474 votes). Months of putting up signs, knocking on doors and talking to voters paid off, she said.

