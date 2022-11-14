Erin Mosley has now seen elections from both sides and much prefers her current view.
Mosley, a Republican, was elected to the new Chester County Council at-large seat last week, taking 61% of the vote (5,853 votes) in a three-way race against Democrat William King (3,202) and Libertarian David Beverley Sr. (474 votes). Months of putting up signs, knocking on doors and talking to voters paid off, she said.
“It feels really good,” she said. “It was a relief, really. It shows that hard work does pay off. I actually do enjoy it. It’s a feeling that, if people say you can’t do something, it’s not that you want to prove them wrong, you want to show them how strong you are. It just shows that if you believe you can do something, then you can.”
Mosley said several things helped play to her favor in terms of the election. She has been involved in local politics for some time. She began as the secretary of the Chester County Republican Party before rising up to chair, which has made her publicly visible. She ran for the state senate two years ago against Democrat Mike Fanning. She lost a close race, but won Chester County by more than 10 points. People here know her and have voted for her previously. She said winning an election certainly beat her experience in 2020 of losing one.
“It’s not that you don’t work hard and aren’t proud of the campaign you ran, but you are just sort of right back to square one,” she said.
As far as why she decided to run for the at-large council seat, she said she believed Chester County, which has moved further and further into the Republican camp, needed a conservative representative to match its populous. She has been paying special attention to county government and doing a lot of reading to prepare for her new role. She has some special areas of interest.
“My top issues are money, transparency, spending and not spending. I also really wanted to have a vote and strong voice for growth,” she said.
A Richburg resident, Mosley has had a front row seat for a great deal of both industrial and residential growth. She sees that as one of the most important issues that Chester County will have to manage going forward.
Mosley will not have to give up her spot as party chair, though she will step down from her current spot on the zoning board of appeals. Her term actually ends in December anyway and she is scheduled to be sworn in sometime in early January.
There were no other contested races for Chester County Council seats, though there will be two other newcomers. One of those is John Agee in District 1. His election along with that of Mosley and present Councilman Pete Wilson will give the Council three sitting Republicans for the first time since Reconstruction. Democrat Corey Guy will be the new District 5 representative and will take over for his mother Mary, who opted not to seek a new term. Incumbent District 2 Councilman Mike Vaughn (also a Democrat) was reelected with no challenge.