The first traffic fatality of 2023 in Chester County took place Monday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, at approximately 3 p.m., there was a one-car crash on I-77 South near mile marker 69. The vehicle, a 2019 Nissan, went of the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, struck a tree and then overturned.
A social media post by Richburg Fire-Rescue said the “jaws of Life” had to be used to access the passenger compartment. One lane of southbound traffic was closed for almost two hours causing traffic delays in the area. Further, the post said a witness stated the car was forced off the roadway by an older gray sedan that kept going.
The only person in the car was Amy Sayoko Hatch, 30, of Columbia, who died of blunt force trauma, according to Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker.
The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.