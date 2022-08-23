Tantalize, tan·ta·lize (transitive verb) to tease or torment somebody by letting the person see, but not have, something that is desirable
As you will see in my case, the torment came in the form of a delightful scent that I could smell, but not have, something that was desirable. Namely, chicken.
I like a good fried chicken; I am not ashamed to admit. Probably eat more than I should, when it’s available. I’ve recently been trying to be more conscious of what I eat and for every fast food thing I eat, I try to balance a meal with something more healthful. Jenny and I have recently subscribed to one of those meal kit services (but that’s a story for another day) so eating healthier has become somewhat easier. But there are days, as you might guess, when you backslide…
I really wasn’t looking for any fried chicken a couple of weeks ago when Jenny and I stopped at one of our local grocery stores — I had a shopping list and we were going to stick (mostly) to that. As we rolled past the deli counter, the most wonderful, most delicious scent filled the air.
“What is that tantalizing smell?” I asked Jenny, “Whatever it is, we need to get some of the food giving off that smell!”
How to describe this scent? It was hot oil hitting some sort of meat, with the promise of crispy skin, and a piece of food taken out shining with oil and the promise of juicy tender flesh as you bite into it.
I realized it had to be fried chicken, fried right there behind the deli counter is some sort of Wonderland of oil, meat and breading and served to a starving and no doubt grateful public.
As we went further into the depths of the store, past produce and into the aisles, the smell continued to linger on the air. I felt like one of those old Warner Brothers cartoon characters, maybe Bugs Bunny himself, as the tendril of (visible) scent snaked around the bread aisle, looking for my nose.
Finally, I couldn’t take it any longer, and we stopped by the deli counter on our way out of the store. I didn’t need fried chicken — I wanted fried chicken.
Alas, cruel fate! The cruel deli workers had apparently fried the chicken, releasing that tantalizing aroma, just to tease us! There was no, repeat no, fried chicken sweltering away under the heat lamps. I went home, disappointed, sure that the deli workers must have been keeping the delicious fried food all to themselves.
Fast forward to a week or so later, Brian, electronic grocery list in hand, ventures into the same grocery store. I had made up my mind that if I smelt the scent again, I was darn sure going to take home some fried chicken! Tantalizing aroma ensues and I saunter casually over to the deli counter without a care in the world. I figure I’ll either score some chicken, or catch the deli workers putting all of that fried goodness into their own cars…
Sneak up to the deli counter, bypass the rotisserie chicken, which, at another time and not egged on by the fried chicken scents, would have been perfectly fine.
Nope.
The only thing that could laughably be called fried chicken was a bag of scrawny, not freshly made, chicken wings.
I started to think about this conundrum: either I was arriving at the wrong time of the day to get fresh fried chicken (which was possible) or the entire population of Chester was mere moments before I arrived, grabbing up the fresh fried food like people jostling each other to get the latest Cabbage Patch Doll at the height of their popularity (a more likely scenario). The third possibility was too awful to contemplate, that the frying chicken smell was just a marketing ploy designed to lure you in, the same way that steakhouses always have a chimney where you can smell grilling steaks if you pass by.
I imagined the conversation among execs at the grocery store HQ:
“All we have to do is start frying some chicken at the deli counters. The patrons will smell that all through the store, and then they’ll rush to the deli. When they see that there isn’t any fresh fried chicken, why they’ll buy whatever cold, not fresh chicken wings we have on display, or even,” the exec laughs in a sinister fashion, “heh, heh, they’ll buy the cold rotisserie chicken…”
“Genius!” exclaims the other exec.
I was resolved not to fall for this clever ploy again. The next time I was in the store with Jenny, for the first few minutes anyway, I ignored the delicious aroma. But the smell was pervasive and persuasive, and I found myself stumbling to the deli counter once again.
Do I have to even say it?
By this time, I was pretty discouraged, I can tell you. I resolved that I might never stop looking for fresh fried chicken, at least while I was in the store, anyway, and yes, I know that I could get it at other fast food outlets (maybe even in other stores) but it had become a matter of principle. Nay, more than that, a quest, like Frodo and the One Ring. But just as one doesn’t simply walk into Mordor, one doesn’t just simply walk into the grocery store and get fried chicken. So the quest would continue.
At the end of the quest, the One Ring would end up in the fires of Mt. Doom. At the end of my quest, the fried chicken would end up in my refrigerator. Or so I hoped.