It would be a small move, but a good one.

At its monthly workshop on Monday, Great Falls Town Council discussed the idea of moving regular council meetings to the third Tuesday of each month. Presently, the meetings are held on the third Monday of each month, which puts them in direct conflict with Chester County Council meetings. Part of the reason the idea has been pitched is so that members of Great Falls Town Council can attend County meetings if they’d like. It would also allow members of Chester County Council to attend Great Falls meetings. County Councilman Mike Vaughn, who represents the Great Falls area, is active and involved in his district and attends local meetings when possible, but just can’t be in two places at one time.

