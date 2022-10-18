CHESTER — Alvin “Al” C. Thompson Jr., 74, of Blackstock passed away Saturday in MUSC-Columbia Downtown.
He was the son of the late Alvin C. and Josie Mae Bailey Thompson Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Zheng Yunjuan Thompson of the home; one daughter, Tammy Dunlap (Michael) of Lewisville, N.C.; two sons, Alvin C. “Manny” Thompson III (Cassie) of Richburg and Derek Thompson of Richburg; one brother, Carroll Thompson of Chester; one sister, Pat Johnson (Mickey) of Fort Mill; four grandchildren, Jessie Ferguson, Havanna Merriman, Evan Merriman, Mary Dunlap; two great-grandchildren, Juliette Gardner and Jameson Gardner.
Mr. Thompson was a Christian and known to be a generous person. He loved deer hunting, deep sea fishing, eating out with his family and traveling. He had plans to develop a Christian meeting place for all to enjoy. He was the owner of Al Thompson Trucking, Inc. in Richburg.
The family will receive friends 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Pollard Funeral Home. Bishop David Levister will conduct the graveside service, 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Chester Memorial Gardens.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.