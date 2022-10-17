GREAT FALLS — Mr. Bobby Leroy Lucas Sr., 82, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
Mr. Lucas was born March 3, 1940, in Lancaster, S.C. and was a son of the late Ernest Lucas and Willie McManus Holt. He attended the schools of Great Falls. Bobby retired from Lewisville High School as a custodian and was employed with J.P. Stevens earlier in his career for more than 20 years. Bobby was affectionately known as the “Peanut Man” and was also called “Mr. Haney” by his friends. He attended Second Baptist Church of Great Falls.
Bobby is survived by one son, Bobby L. Lucas Jr. (Brenda) of Great Falls; two grandchildren, Clint Lucas (Sara Hillard) of Great Falls and Christopher Adkins Jr. (Hanna) of Jonesville, S.C.; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Wendell Lucas of Great Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan Lucas; a brother, Archie Lucas; and two sisters, Marguerite Huffstetler and Mildred Benfield.
Memorials may be made to second Baptist Church, P.O. Box 515, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.