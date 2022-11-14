LANCASTER — Bradley Hardin Oates, age 48, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 5.

Born in 1974 in Chester, S.C., Bradley was the devoted son of Bill and Vickie Oates. When not cheering on the Clemson Tigers with his father or giving his mother a hard time about her Gamecocks, Bradley enjoyed spending time with them at Cherry Grove, sitting on the beach and being together.

