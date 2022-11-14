LANCASTER — Bradley Hardin Oates, age 48, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 5.
Born in 1974 in Chester, S.C., Bradley was the devoted son of Bill and Vickie Oates. When not cheering on the Clemson Tigers with his father or giving his mother a hard time about her Gamecocks, Bradley enjoyed spending time with them at Cherry Grove, sitting on the beach and being together.
Bradley graduated from The Catawba School in 1992 and continued his education at Erskine College. With his easy, fun personality, Bradley quickly made friends. His room on P2 was known as the place to hang out after class. Bradley first worked as a teacher at Richard Winn Academy in Winnsboro, S.C. and later with Fairfield Electric Co-op.
He married the love of his life, Anna Hinson, in 2011, and the two became the perfect team to journey their lives together. Through these past tough years, they managed to find joy in their travels for doctors’ visits, always looking for a new restaurant to try or maybe even catching a Tracy Lawrence concert, Bradley’s favorite.
Bradley had a passion for living his life to the fullest and often did so in his favorite place, the outdoors. While he delighted in chasing turkeys, hunting deer, or catching flounder, often it was the peacefulness of the woods or creeks that he enjoyed most. At a young age, Bradley developed a love for sports and played baseball as a child until he was a junior at Erskine College. He furthered his interest in sports by coaching at Richard Winn Academy as well as travel baseball, and there are many who fondly remember “Coach Oatie.” However, the highlight of his career was coaching and watching his son, Sam, play baseball.
At the age of 40, Bradley was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer. True to his spirit, he fought a courageous battle for years beyond what he was given. He spent his life making memories and built a legacy, and he and Anna welcomed their daughter, Anna Bradley, five years after his diagnosis. Bradley set an example for all through his determination, his faith in God, and his ability to live each day as a blessing.
Bradley is survived by his wife, Anna; son, Sam (10), and daughter, Anna Bradley (3); his parents, Bill and Vickie Oates of Chester, S.C.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Margie Stroud Holt and Billy Davis Holt and Mary Miller Oates and Jesse Havries Oates II.
A celebration of Bradley’s life was held Saturday, November 12 at 1 p.m. at The Dove Field at South Winns Ranch, Wilson Road and McDuffie Lane, Winnsboro, S.C. Whether you knew him as Bradley, Big Cat, B Money, or Coach Oatie, all were welcome to share in the memories.
The family thanks Dr. Chaudhry Mushtaq, nurses Linda Byars, Cheryl Evans, Tammy Cooper, and all nurses and staff at S.C. Oncology for their dedication and attention to Bradley’s treatment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Colon Cancer Alliance, www.ccalliance.org.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Bradley Oates.