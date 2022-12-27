CHESTER — Mr. Cecil Marion Lathan, 94, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, at MUSC Health Chester Nursing Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Woodward Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Hinson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military and Masonic rites.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the sanctuary of the church.
Mr. Lathan was born June 24, 1928, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of the late James Clarence Lathan and Nannie Brakefield Lathan. He attended the schools of Chester County and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during WWII. Mr. Lathan retired from Duke Power as a line foreman after more than 30 years of service. He was also a cattle farmer and a gardener and also did electrical work on the side for neighbors and friends. He was a member of Woodward Baptist Church, where he was the oldest living member, a former Choir Director, Deacon, member of the Building Committee and Pastor Search Committee. Cecil was a member of the Blackstock Masonic Lodge #180 and a former District Deputy Grand Master. He was also a wonderful storyteller and enjoyed reciting poems and selected songs.
He is survived by a daughter, Vickie McCorkle (Al) of Rock Hill, S.C.; a son, Marion Lathan of Chester, S.C.; two grandchildren, Zack McCorkle (Brittany) of Rock Hill, S.C. and Kristen Joy Sutherland (Walter) of Anderson, S.C.; three great-grandchildren, Ryleigh McCorkle, Kate McCorkle and Whitt McCorkle; a sister, Sarah L. Hargett of Chester, S.C.; a brother, Charles L. Lathan (Jewell) of Chester, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lathan was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Margaret Cassels Lathan; two brothers, Donald Lathan and Henry Lathan; and two sisters, Margaret L. Phillips and Dorothy Ann Lathan.
Memorials may be made to Woodward Baptist Church Music Department, 1570 Ashford Road, Chester, SC 29706.