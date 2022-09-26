CHESTER — Dearl O. Hutchins, 81, died Friday. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Ella Lunsford Hutchins.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Bundy Hutchins.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CHESTER — Dearl O. Hutchins, 81, died Friday. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Ella Lunsford Hutchins.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Bundy Hutchins.
Mr. Hutchins is also survived by three sons, Dearl Hutchins Jr., Jody Hutchins, Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchins (Nicole); five grandchildren, Megan, Will and Tiffani Hutchins, Blake and Josh Ramsey.
Mr. Hutchins retired from GAF Building Materials. He attended Chester First Free Will Baptist Church.
The funeral for Mr. Hutchins was Sunday at First Free Will Baptist Church. The burial was in Chester Memorial Gardens.
Pollard Funeral Home served the family.