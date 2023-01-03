CHESTER — Devin Lee Rabon, age 15, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
He was the son of Heather Nicole Surratt (Jamar Kelly, stepfather) of Chester and Christopher L. Rabon of Rock Hill.
He is also survived by brothers, Trent Rabon of Chester and Christopher J. Rabon of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Callie L. Rabon of Chester; grandparents, Vicky Farr of Chester, Ernie Rabon of Richburg; aunts and uncles, Joey Hunter, Kenneth Surratt, Amie Bailey, Mandi Blackwelder, Kevin Sims, Dixie Surratt; great-uncles, Robbie Farr, Doug Farr, Bruce Miles; and many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Kenneth Surratt, Tina Rabon, Connie Brunet.
Devin loved hanging out with his siblings and other family, playing video games, fishing and cooking.
The celebration of Devin’s life was conducted by Pastor David Sharrai, 3 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at Community Church, 186 Saluda Street in Chester, SC 29706. Visitation began at the conclusion of the service in the sanctuary.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.