GREAT FALLS — James Campbell Reid Jr., 82, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services were private.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GREAT FALLS — James Campbell Reid Jr., 82, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services were private.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home, 26 Underwood Ave., Great Falls, S.C.
Mr. Reid was born September 25, 1940, in Richburg, S.C. and was a son of the late James Campbell Reid Sr. and Mildred Gibson Reid. He attended the schools of Great Falls. Jimmy was employed with J.P. Stevens until their closing and then with UF Corporation in Marshville, N.C. He attended Mt. Prospect United Methodist Church. Jimmy was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Barbara Morrison Reid; three sons, Donald Dwayne Reid of Great Falls, James Darrell Reid (Denise) of Lancaster and James C. Reid III of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Sara, Nathan, Sydney, Kaylyn, James IV and Travis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lee Harrison; and brother-in-law, Jerry Harrison.
Memorials may be made to Greenlawn Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.