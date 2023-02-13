LEXINGTON — James “Chick” Edward Bryant, 82, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Lexington Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Barron Funeral Home with the Rev. Clint Davis officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Barron Funeral Home.
Mr. Bryant was born April 6, 1940, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of the late James Edward Bryant Sr. and Martha Windham Bryant. He attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Springs Industries from the maintenance department. Later in life, Mr. Bryant was the self-appointed security for the Chester G-Mart. Chick loved NASCAR and dirt track racing. He was a die-hard Gamecocks fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of Chester ARP Church.
He is survived by one son, James E. Bryant Jr. (Staci) of Lexington, S.C.; one grandson, Jake Bryant of Lexington, S.C.; one brother-in-law, John Strickland (Annette) of Chester, S.C.; and several nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Strickland Bryant; and his daughter, Leslie Annette Bryant.
The family would like to say a heartfelt “Thank You” to Life Care Center of Columbia for Mr. Bryant’s care for the past two years.
Memorials may be made to Chester ARP Church, P.O. Box 174, Chester, SC 29706.