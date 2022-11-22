CHESTER — Memorial services for Mr. James Edward “Wayne” Mobley will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Mr. Mobley, 74, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CHESTER — Memorial services for Mr. James Edward “Wayne” Mobley will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Mr. Mobley, 74, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home.
The family will receive friends at 6 East Elliott St., Chester.
King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.