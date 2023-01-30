PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — James (Jim) Harvey Hare, 83, passed into his eternal home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Jim is survived by his wife, a daughter, a son, and his sister, Mary Edith Killian (Charles) of Chester.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Pine Mountain, Ga. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.