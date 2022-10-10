FORT LAWN — Mr. John Russell Rumford, age 89, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022.
He was born April 13, 1933, in Dayton, KY, son of the late John Rumford and the late Edythe Stevers Rumford and was the husband of Sara Edwards Rumford.
Mr. Rumford graduated from Bellevue High School in Bellevue, KY, class of 1951. He furthered his education by receiving several degrees, including a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from Parks College, St. Louis University, Master of Education in Psychological Services from University of SC, Education Specialist in Education Administration from Winthrop College, and Five-Year Course Study Divinity School from Duke University. During his years in college, he served on Student Council, member of the Glee Club, part of the National Science Foundation Fellowship and National Defense Education Act Fellowship and was on Appointed Graduate Studies Advisory Committee.
Following his college years, Mr. Rumford served in various capacities which included Order Clerk, Substitute Postal Clerk, Service Engineer, Insurance Inspector, Teacher and Coach, Principal, Executive Director, Deputy Director/Planner, Assistant Professor/Director, Bailiff, Pastor, and his final role was Mayor of the Town of Fort Lawn.
Mr. Rumford also served on various committees. He received the Palmetto Gentlemen award from Governor Riley, recognized as the Highest State Recognition for public service. He also served as a Consultant for SC Indian Development Council for many years.
In the midst of all these accomplishments, Mr. Rumford also proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, 15th Signal Company. He was discharged as Sergeant. During his active duty, he served in 2nd Marine Division, 8th Marines 1st Battalion, Weapons Co. and served in Mediterranean aboard CV 34, U.S.S Oriskany. He was also on temporary military police assignment.
In his spare time, Mr. Rumford also coached Dixie Youth Baseball and Midget Football.
Mr. Rumford is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sara Rumford; his son, James Russell “Russ” Rumford (Lisa); two grandchildren, Lindsey Childers (Kyle) and Brantley Rumford (Bailey); and two great-grandchildren, Lane Childers and Reed Childers.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Allen “Jeff” Rumford.
The Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Rumford will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Neil Yongue. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Fort Lawn.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elmwood Cemetery, P.O. Box 54, Fort Lawn, SC 29714.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. John Rumford.