LANCASTER — Mr. Justin Case Fort, 15, died on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Springdell Baptist Church with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Surviving are his parents, James Fort and Leslie Cooper; aunts, Peggy Swindell (Robert Horne), Glenda Sistare of Lancaster and Helen Morales (Mike) of Anderson; uncles, Harley Wayne “Bubba” Cooper, Laurens Fort III, Richard Humphries and Zeddie Hammond; brothers, Jesse Fort, Willie Banks, Chris Banks and Matthew Fort; grandmothers, Brenda Fort and Sharon Cooper; grandfather, Wayne Cooper (Rhonda); and special cousin, Ira Gene Cooper.
Lancaster Funeral Home was in charge.