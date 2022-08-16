CHESTER — Mr. Leonard Cook Anderson, 64, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hospice and Community Care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church Chester with Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. Interment will follow at Chester Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Anderson was born June 12, 1958, in Spartanburg, S.C. and was a son of the late Leonard Cooke Anderson and Jessie Gaston Anderson. He was employed with Standard Products for 20 years and later with Transaxle Manufacturing of America for 15 years. Mr. Anderson was a member of First Baptist Church Chester.
He is survived by his wife of over twenty-seven years, Susan Strange Anderson; one son, Leonard Glen Anderson of Columbia, S.C.; two grandchildren, Aiden and Carlie Anderson; and one sister, Cassie White.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Elyse Ann Anderson.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Chester, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706.