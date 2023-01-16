FORT MILL — Michael David Minors, 54, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Mitford Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Marty Roberts officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Cemetery.
He was born Dec. 26, 1968, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of Lorene Bundon Minors and the late David Lex Minors. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and a graduate of University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. Michael was employed with UPS. He enjoyed playing golf and was a huge Gamecock fan. Michael was a member of Mitford Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother, Jeffrey Minors of Great Falls, S.C.; two sisters, Janet Hinson (Daniel) of Blackstock and Becky Montgomery (Lee) of Great Falls, S.C.; one goddaughter, Brandy South of Fort Mill, S.C.; one god-granddaughter, Willow Grace South of Fort Mill, S.C.; four nephews, Jamie (Emily), Jordan (Ashley), Jarrett Hinson and Gage Spinks (Gracie); two great-nieces, Haven Spinks and Carolynn Hinson; one great-nephew, Sawyer Hinson.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Lex Minors; and his grandparents, Lex and Lucille Minors and Herbert and Minnie Bundon.
Memorials may be made to Mitford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 494, Great Falls, S.C. 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.