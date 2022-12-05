CHESTER — Mr. Mitchell Blane Foster, 80, died at home on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Chester with Pastor Clay Waldrip officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 in the foyer.
Mr. Foster was born November 3, 1942, in Chester, S.C. to Ray Blane Foster and Sue Carter Nesbitt. After graduating Chester High School, he went on to graduate from The Citadel with a degree in Political Science in 1965. He played football for The Citadel and was all-conference and all-state his senior year. After graduation, Mr. Foster signed with the Ottawa Rough Riders professional football team. A recurring knee injury ended that career.
Mr. Foster was owner/operator of Carolina Clean for 30 years. He was passionate about serving his community. Mr. Foster was active in Sertoma International service club, where he became president of the international group from 1983-1984. He also was a member of Chester Rotary Club for 28 years and served as president from 2001 to 2002.
Mr. Foster served as councilman on Chester City Council for 12 years and as mayor for 8 years. Other services include Chairman of Catawba Regional Planning Council, board member of Anne Springs Close Foundation, and Chairman of the Housing Trust Fund Advisory Committee.
Mr. Foster was a member of First Baptist Church of Chester, where he served as Sunday School Director, Chairman of the Board of Deacons; and he loved heading the annual fall barbecue with his best friend, Larry Herron.
Mr. Foster is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; daughter, Blaine Bradford (Quint); brother, Milan Foster (Phyllis); grandchildren, Quint Jr., Lydia, and Mitchell Bradford; two aunts, Marie Roberts (Kirk) and Shirley Moore; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Ruth Foster; his sister, Ann Cassels; and his parents.
The family is grateful to Hope, Harriett, and Selena for their care during the final months and for others with Providence Care Hospice.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 102 Church St., Chester, SC 29706.