CHESTER — Patrick Lee Duncan, 67, of Chester passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Piedmont Medical Center.

Mr. Duncan was born in Columbus County, N.C. on March 9, 1955, to William Charlie (Dick) Duncan and Ethel Mae Cartrete Duncan. He loved watching Western movies, WWE wrestling, had a huge passion and love for Pit Bulls but mostly Mr. Duncan loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

