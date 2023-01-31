CHESTER — Patrick Lee Duncan, 67, of Chester passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mr. Duncan was born in Columbus County, N.C. on March 9, 1955, to William Charlie (Dick) Duncan and Ethel Mae Cartrete Duncan. He loved watching Western movies, WWE wrestling, had a huge passion and love for Pit Bulls but mostly Mr. Duncan loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by a stepmother, Wilma Duncan; his sisters, Glenda Mae Armstrong and Linda K. Lowery; and a granddaughter, Chelsea Lynn Duncan.
Mr. Duncan is survived by a brother, Max (Melanie) Duncan of Dublin, N.C.; a sister, Brenda Fae Duncan of Loris, S.C.; his children, Ryan (Karen) Duncan of Ranlo, N.C., Jason (Alicia) Duncan of Chester, Timothy (Maria) Bradley of Winnsboro, Scott (Nina) Mayne of Harbor Island, N.C. and Anna Duncan of Newbern, N.C.; his grandchildren, Jaycie (Clark), Jolee, Jeana, Travex, Jasmine, Jake and Josh, all of Chester, Mason of Winnsboro and Natalie, Katie, Caleb, Marissa and Heidi of Harbor Island, N.C.; and his great-grandchildren, Braxton and Maelynn of Chester.
Patrick is also survived by two very important women in his life, Cheri Wallace of Pikeville, N.C. and Debbie Howard of Ranlo, N.C. Debbie was Patrick’s “Red” and his caregiver in his final days.
The family invites anyone who would like to join them in a celebration of life memorial service at Mr. Duncan’s home on Goldmine Road, Chester, to come in casual dress and intend to visit and share memories of Mr. Duncan with each other.
The date of the memorial service will be announced in a few days by the family and Pollard Funeral Home.
All flowers, cards and donations to funeral cost can be sent to the family home at 1152 Goldmine Road, Chester, SC 29706.