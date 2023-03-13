CHESTER — Mr. Ralph Lynn Gladden Jr. died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at New Hope United Methodist Church with Rev. Alex Maultsby, Rev. James Curran and Mr. Taylor Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. also at New Hope United Methodist Church.
Mr. Gladden was born October 15, 1957, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of the late Ralph Lynn Gladden Sr. and Margaret Ruth Austin. He was a 1975 graduate of Chester Senior High School. Lynn was retired from Duke Energy after more than 35 years of service and later became a private real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist. He has been an active member of the West Chester community all his life and was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Vaughan Gladden; sister, Glenda Gladden Maloney of Nashville, TN; niece, Michelle Austin Maloney (Paul) of Costa Mesa, CA; two stepsons, Michael Vaughan (Trish) of Greenville, S.C. and Monty Vaughn (Crystal) of Columbia, S.C.; six grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Ethan, Reese, Owen and Lillian Jane; niece, Dottie Adams; nephews, Tristen and Rydder; and sisters-in-law, Kathy McClellan and Sally McClellan.
Memorials may be made to West Chester Fire Department, 1822 Bens Drive, Chester, SC 29706; New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jim Carter, 1990 Baton Rouge Road, Chester, SC 29706; or Boy Scouts of America Palmetto Council, 420 S. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.