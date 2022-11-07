CHESTER — On Sunday, October 30, 2022, Richard Theodore “Rick” Crosby, 61, went home to be with his Lord.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Trinity Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rick Wheeler officiating. Interment followed in Old Purity Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.

