GREAT FALLS — Roddey Eugene Broome, 69, died Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 due to an automobile accident.
A Graveside Funeral was Friday at Greenlawn Cemetery, Great Falls. The family received friends after the service.
Roddey was born Feb. 25, 1953 in Chester County, a son of Carolyn Perry Broome, and the late Maxcy Mills Broome.
Roddey is survived by daughter, Christi Gardner (Nick Caskey) of Lancaster; brothers, Michael and Richard Broome, both of Great Falls; sister Carol Ann Broome Roache (Kerry) of Winston Salem, N.C.; grandchildren, Logan, Jordan, Madelynn and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, Lancaster, is caring for the family.