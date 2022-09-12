CHESTER — Mr. Ronald Lewis “Ronnie” Greenwood was born May 4, 1944, in LaFayette, Georgia and was a son of the late Jerry Edward Greenwood Sr. and Rosa Belle Helton Greenwood.
He was a graduate of Chester High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Quilt of Valor. Mr. Greenwood worked for Cone Mills at the Carlisle Finishing Plant for more than 35 years.
Mr. Greenwood was a member of Saluda Street Church of God for over 54 years, where he served as a Sunday School teacher to the Junior Boys and Men’s Bible Class, Sunday School Superintendent, a Deacon and was involved with the children and senior ministries as well as VBS. Ronnie was also a member of the Finance Committee. One of the greatest compliments that Ronnie cherished was “he was a pastor’s friend.”
He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He loved bowling and was a member of the Senior’s Monday Bowling League. He was also a member of the Chester County Senior Sports Classics and participated several times in the Senior Sports Classic in Florence, S.C. Ronnie was awarded the Chester County Senior Group Spirit Award in 2019. He also loved classic cars and he himself owned a 1929 Pontiac and a 1940 Chevrolet. Ronnie loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eva Pack Greenwood; two daughters, Rhonda G. Adkins (fiancé, Chuck Flynn) of Catawba, S.C. and Becky G. Terry (Ricky) of Chester, S.C.; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Waligora (Kirk) of Inman, S.C.; one grandson, Evan Terry (Brooke) of Conway, S.C.; two great-grandsons, Levi Waligora and Wyatt Terry; two great-granddaughters, Avalynn Waligora and Emilee Terry; and a special niece whom he loved as a daughter, Terri Tinker. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Greenwood; a son-in-law, Jerry Adkins; two sisters, Helen G. Bearden and Lola G. Coleman; and two brothers, Jerry Edward Greenwood Jr. and William Larry Greenwood.
Memorials may be made to Saluda Street Church of God, P.O. Box 633, Chester, SC 29706.