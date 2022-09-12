CHESTER — Mr. Ronald Lewis “Ronnie” Greenwood was born May 4, 1944, in LaFayette, Georgia and was a son of the late Jerry Edward Greenwood Sr. and Rosa Belle Helton Greenwood.

He was a graduate of Chester High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Quilt of Valor. Mr. Greenwood worked for Cone Mills at the Carlisle Finishing Plant for more than 35 years.

