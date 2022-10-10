McKENZIE, Ala. — It is with both joy and sadness that we announce Stephen Samuel Tillman’s transition to the Church Triumphant and to his reward as promised by our Savior Jesus Christ.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McKenzie, Alabama beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Robert Watford officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

