CHESTER — The funeral for Mr. William Clary Thompson Sr. of 2232 Aaron Burr Road was held at 12 noon on Monday, Aug. 29, at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Chester with Dr. Charles Pratt officiating. Burial followed in the
church cemetery.
Mr. Thompson, 75, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Atrium Health-Pineville, Charlotte, N.C.
King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.